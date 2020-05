On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, as well as the third death in the area.

Additional information on the latest death has not yet been released.

Lancaster County county now has 660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

Statewide, there are currently 8,665 confirmed cases and 103 deaths.

For a breakdown of the latest numbers, click here to access the City of Lincoln COVID-19 Dashboard.

For a county-by-county breakdown, see below.