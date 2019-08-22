New bill could ease veterans' student debt

Paying college tuition is never easy, but for certain veterans the burden of student loans may soon be gone.

President Donald Trump signed a new memorandum Wednesday.

It instructs the Department of Education to forgive all federal students loan debt owed by veterans who are "completely and permanently" disabled.

The president made the announcement at an American veteran convention in Kentucky.

The program isn't new, but it can be difficult to apply for.

The president said this change will eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars of student loan debt.

Those with UNL's Military and Veteran Success Center say this is a positive program.

Joe Brownell the director of the center says it's important to get the word out.

"One of the big things is that some people think that this is just student focused, but this will impact people who are no longer going to school as well, and so we want to make that in Nebraska we get that information out to everybody," said Brownell.

Brownell says they're waiting to see specific guidelines, so they can share them and help get the right information to the right people.

There are about 50,000 permanently disabled veterans that are already eligible for relief under the program that has been in place for decades.

However, the White House says only half of them previously qualified because of the difficult application process.

