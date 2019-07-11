New climate action plan announced for Lincoln

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says the time for the city to act is now regarding climate.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announces a new climate plan for the city.

The Climate Action Plan is a new sustainability and resilience initiative that was announced Thursday.

The mayor says it will build on the work of the existing Lincoln environmental action plan.

The first phase of the project involves gathering information about past sustainability work, climate hazards, and emergency preparedness for the city.

"I mean, I'm raising my kids here, we all have family, grandchildren. We want to make sure we leave this city better than we found it and this is an opportunity to do that in a tremendous way," said Mayor Gaylor Baird.

Verdis Group is leading the initiative plan.

The group says cities across the U.S. are working on climate resiliency plans in the face of increasing extreme weather events.

The mayor will appoint a task force to work on the year long process which will also include public forums and other community input.

