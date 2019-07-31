New county budget would increase property tax, focus on county infrastructure

Lancaster County is proposing a $199 million budget for the next fiscal year. That's $8 million more than the last fiscal year.

Within that budget, Lancaster County Engineer's Office is slated to receive $1 million. Despite a proposed increased for Lancaster County Engineer's Office, some closed roads and bridges still might not get fixed.

County Commissioner Roma Amundson said the county roads are in critical condition.

"It's essential that we get the roads and the bridges back to operational capacity. Because they are very important for the farm to market, the school routes, people coming into the community for emergency routes," said Amundson. "We have a growing community, and it seems as when we have a growing community, we have more people out on the roads and the bridges."

Pam Dingman, Lancaster County Engineer, said aging, lack of funds for maintenance and severe weather are the main culprits.

"About the time we get a few more repaired or reopened, we get hit again and have a few more go on the list," said Dingman.

Dingman originally asked for an additional $4 million dollars to the budget for Lancaster County Engineer's Office. If the budget is approved as-is, she will only get an extra $1 million.

"We are in a situation where we are not able to fund our infrastructure needs to even 1 or 2 percent," said Dingman. "(If we had been given $4 million) We would have worked to get open several more bridges, minus the $3 million dollars what has happened to my budget we will only be repairing and replacing one bridge."

Some funds to fix county infrastructure will come from county-wide property taxes. In the past, county-wide property valuations have gone up about 10% and this budget will add to that. If it is approved, the average household in Lancaster County will be adding on an additional $14. It's a price that Amundson said is worth paying.

