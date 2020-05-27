New fire station in service in East Lincoln

Lincoln Fire & Rescue has officially opened a brand new fire station in East Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue's Station 16, north of 98th & O in East Lincoln.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Station 16, with Engine 16, went into service just north of 98th and O Streets. It's the second new fire station to open in Lincoln in less than a year.

The new station will house LFR personnel, a fire engine, and a reserve fire engine, with the potential to house a medic unit. Acting Fire Chief Pat Borer says the station wouldn't be possible without Lincoln residents having approved a quarter-cent sales tax just a couple years ago.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has had all kinds of effects in the U.S. and in Lincoln, and Lincoln Fire & Rescue is no exception. However, LFR says the Pandemic played multiple rolls in getting Station 16 ready for service, both positively and negatively.

The only negative was the time-frame in which it was scheduled to open. While the opening was delayed by nearly two months, that allowed LFR to utilize the time to get it ready for service. At the same time, it also allowed for the department to social distance one of its crews.

"We decided to move Truck 5 from Station 5 to Station 16 in order to give that staff some social distance," said Chief Borer.

Borer says, as a result of this decision, the crews on Truck 5 played a vital role in getting the station ready for the crews who will be at the station working on Engine 16.

"We tried to have staff work out of that station and work out any bugs," Chief Borer said. "Having Truck 5 at Station 16 enabled us to do that very thing: to make sure everything works before we open it up on a permanent basis."

Chief Borer says Truck 5 will return to Station 5 in North Lincoln and continue to operate out of there moving forward.

With the opening of Station 16, it closes the book on a years-long project for LFR: the construction of two new fire stations (Stations 15 and 16), and three replacement stations (Stations 10, 11, and 12). In terms of what the future holds for LFR, Chief Borer says they're already looking at land in South Lincoln for another new fire station.

"The beautiful thing about Lincoln is that it's a growing community and a thriving community. As a result, we're looking for land in South Lincoln that's best suited for the next station down the road," Chief Borer said.