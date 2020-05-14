New fire station to open this month in East Lincoln

A new fire station will open in Lincoln this month.

Fire Station 16, located at 98th and O Streets, will officially open May 27. It will be the second new fire station LFR will open up in less than a year.

In April of 2015, voters approved a ¼-cent sales tax increase to support two public safety projects; four fire stations and the replacement of the City’s emergency 911 radio system. The opening of Fire Station 16 completes the new station builds promised to the citizens of Lincoln.

“It is just so exciting to be able to get all the new stations open to better serve our community,” said Interim Fire Chief Pat Borer.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue will host an official opening of Station 16 when it is safe to do so.