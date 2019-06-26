New flaw found in Boeing 737 Max, sources say

Officials have found a new flaw in the Boeing 737 Max, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Two of the 737 Max jets crashed within the last year, leading to the planes being grounded.

Sources say a series of simulator test flights revealed a flaw in the computer system.

The failure involved a microprocessor that could point the plane in a downward position.

In both of the recent crashes, the nose of the jet was repeatedly forced down. However, it’s not known if the microprocessor played a role.

One source told CNN the pilots testing the potential failure had difficulty recovering control of the plane quickly enough.

Boeing engineers are trying to address the issue, which has led to another delay in recertifying the 737 Max.

