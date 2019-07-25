New hotel and office building planned for Innovation Campus

A planned development on the Nebraska Innovation Campus would add a six-story hotel, in addition to a new 80,000 square foot office building, according to documents filed with the City.

The hotel would include approximately 153 guest rooms, and would include offices, a student lounge, and a conference room for the UNL Department of Hospitality, Tourism, and Restaurant Management programs. The hotel would include a restaurant, a coffee shop, and other amenities. The hotel project is expected to cost $31.3 million, including about $5 million in public TIF funds.

The office building would be just east of the Rise Building, a similarly-sized office building that was completed in the Summer of 2018. The purpose of the new building would be to “develop facilities that will attract private sector companies interested in leveraging the research capacity, faculty and student resources of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (“UNL”) through public-private partnerships with UNL”, according to the documents. The office building project is estimated to cost $15.8 million, including about $2.5 million in public TIF funds.

Nebraska Innovation Campus is on the former site of the Nebraska State Fair and is being developed by the University in an effort to create partnerships between UNL and private sector businesses. A spokesperson for Nebraska Innovation Campus said it was too early to comment on the development plans.

The two developments would be on about 2.2 acres of land that is currently vacant. The plan is expected to be reviewed by the Planning Commission during their August 21st meeting.