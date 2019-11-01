FBI expects more federal charges against former Lincoln daycare worker

The FBI has provided more information about the continuing investigation into Titus Miller, a former Lincoln daycare worker who was arrested for producing and distributing child pornography, and has since been charged with sexually assaulting minors.

The FBI provided the update at a meeting for parents of children who were at the daycare on Thursday.

FBI agents working on the case called it their top priority. To date they have received emails from over 100 families who had children attend Playful Painters. Authorities have contacted more than 150 families about the investigation.

The FBI will attempt to interview children who went to the daycare during the time Miller worked there, from 2016 until his arrest in October.

So far, they have conducted about two dozen of those interviews and have identified some victims that attended Playful Painters.

Investigators told parents the victims have all been identified as males but they are still looking through evidence to potentially identify more.

The FBI also told parents that they are expecting to file more charges against Miller at the federal level.

The state has also filed four sexual assault charges against Miller, involving four separate victims.

Miller is due back in federal court on November 13th.