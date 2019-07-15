New initiative helps record veterans' stories

There are thousands of Nebraska veterans and a new initiative is making sure their stories aren't forgotten.

On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new volunteer initiative to interview veterans and record their experiences.

Those stories will then be archived at the Library of Congress as part of the Veterans History Project.

It's all part of a partnership between the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association and the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs.

"This is an opportunity for the real stories to be told. This is a great opportunity for all of our veterans and their families, to make sure those stories aren't forgotten,” said NDVA Director, John Hilgert.

The initiative is called "Sorghum Cares: Preserving Our Heritage. Building Our Future".

This will expand on the already over 2,000 Nebraska veterans who have had their stories captured so far.