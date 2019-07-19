Bomgaards to bring new jobs and new shopping soon

Bomgaards confirmed Friday that they will be remodeling the old Shop-ko building, and opening up for business by mid-late November.

"We have been interested in North Platte for a long time," said West General Operations Manager Rick Penkava of North Platte. He moved here with his wife two years ago because North Platte is centrally located in the region he manages. He says, "that, and North Platte is a great place to live."

And soon it will have another place to shop. But first, remodeling the old building. Bomgaards has retained General Contractor Dowhower Construction of North Platte to begin the construction phase. They will have occupancy of the building by August 2nd, and hope to have the remodel complete by mid to late September.

August 12th and 13th a job fair will be held, but the location of that has not yet been decided. They will fill 25-30 positions, including cashiers, stockroom and sales. The store manager and assistant store manager positions will be filled from within the current ranks, according to Penkava.

Penkava describes Bomgaards as a "family owned farm supply business." He said, "Our business goes way beyond farm supplies. We carry clothing we carry tool, we carry lawn and garden, we carry toys and Christmas time. Also old fashioned candy and old fashioned toys.

You name it we probably have it. For people who like DeWalt tools we're one of the largest retailers of DeWALT Tools in the Midwest."

He said the Shop-Ko building came at a good time, and at a reasonable cost, which drove the decision to open a store in North Platte.

Bomgaars hopes to be open in mid to late November, ideally by Black Friday.