New map to more efficiently share COVID-19 cases

A state-wide map has been created by DHHS to more efficiently share the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases by county for the state of Nebraska. We ask that you visit this map when you have questions about the number of cases in our county or across the state. The map is updated twice daily; at noon and 6:00 p.m.

To view this map, please visit our website or click here DHHS NE COVID-19 Map

To explore information by county, simply click on the county.

The West Central District Health Department will continue to update information on our website at https://wcdhd.org/.

We would like to remind everyone that the governor of Nebraska, Pete Ricketts, has issued a statewide Directed Health Measure (DHM). To learn more about this DHM and how it may affect you, please visit the governor’s website at Governor Pete Ricketts.

The best thing each of us can do now is to:

• Stay home and practice social and physical distancing

• When out stay 6 feet away from others

• Cough and/or sneeze into your elbow

• Wash your hands with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds

• Do not touch your face

Public health officials would like to remind you that if you have a fever of over 100.4 or symptoms of respiratory illness, please self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider for additional guidance