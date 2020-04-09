New outdoor gear option

A group of former Cabela's employees have opened a new business in Sidney, and hope to fill a void for customers interested in outdoor gear.

We visited with Jeremy Nesbitt, who is one of the co-founders of "Nexgen Outfitters." "We are all former Cabela's employees and certainly there are a lot of stories about how all of that went down in Sidney," Nesbitt said. "But the gist is, we saw an opportunity as that was winding down to reach a customer segment who is looking for a new home for their outdoor needs. We want to be really good at hunting and shooting sports. We knew there was going to be a big customer segment missing that, and we wanted to fill that void."

Nesbitt says the company is online, but founders want it to have a big local presence, too. The Nexgen Outfitters building started on October 4th of 2019. "The support has just been tremendous. All of the founders are natives, and we want to stay here," Nesbitt said. When people come into the store, Nesbitt says customers will find the best product that they need for the current hunting season. "Our backpack is the first thing we designed. It is Nexgen-branded. It was designed with the tree stand hunter in mind, so it has a lot of cool features that go with that kind of hunting scenario. We have blinds, vests, decoys, calls. If you'd have been here at opening, there was a lot of white tail product and waterfowl product. So you'll see it flex with the season," Nesbitt said. "Shooting won't change a lot. We will always have a good selection of firearms, and then archery is a year-round pursuit for most people."

Although the community of Sidney has lost the Cabela's headquarters, efforts are being made to bring new businesses to town. "Our Sidney economic development crew has done a phenomenal job advertising what we offer from a labor force perspective," Nesbitt said. "They were very supportive of us here. Through grants, we were actually awarded the land and the money to build our building. It's an effort to keep Sidney developing, and put some new things out on Highway 385."

If you would like to know more about this new Panhandle business, check out the business website at nexgenof.com.