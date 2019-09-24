New preferred plan for 33rd and Cornhusker Highway could save business

After listening to you and looking at data, the Railroad Transportation Safety District says its changed its preferred plan for 33rd and Cornhusker Highway.

(Source: KOLN).

And that means Virginia's Travelers Cafe may be in the clear.

The project for 33rd and Cornhusker is all about improving safety and creating a faster commute for you.

Back in February, RTSD’s original preferred plan was going to force Virginia's Travelers Cafe to close but now it mat be saved.

Something customers are thrilled about.

For decades, one group has been eating dinner at Virginia's Travelers Cafe every single night and on Sunday mornings for breakfast.

"My wife's got vertigo for the last six, seven years so she hasn't been cooking too much,” said Stephen Gates.

Gates, like many others, says Virginia's is an important part of his life.

"I had a stroke and I can't cook and stand so they do my cooking for me,” said Delores Scaggs.

Virginia's sits right off of Cornhusker Highway.

The preliminary preferred alternative back in February looked like a fishhook and would put a bridge over Virginia’s forcing them to close.

"It would hurt a lot of elderly people who come here all of the time and you know there's a lot of people that come here to ear that are elderly or ill,” said Gates.

"Well I thought that is the dumbest thing they are going to do,” said Scaggs.

Now the new proposed preliminary preferred alternative sends Adams Street traffic Southwest to 33rd instead of across the railroad tracks and doesn't touch Virginia's. Making it's customers hopeful.

"So it's like home,”said Scaggs.

In a statement to 10/11 NOW, Virginia's says they appreciate all of the love from the community and they will be relieved when the plan is set in stone.

Although it is bittersweet knowing other businesses may be impacted.

A nearby Mexican restaurant, La Cabana, could be forced to close.

Just a reminder that nothing is final, and according to the project website all seven remaining alternatives are still on the table.

The next public house for the project is anticipated in early 2020.