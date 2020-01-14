New push for Western Nebraska Economic Development group

Some government officials are trying to reinvigorate efforts to promote regional economic development in western Nebraska.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported that elected or appointed officials and economic development service providers have been invited to a meeting Thursday in the Scottsbluff City Council Chambers. The goal: reorganize and reboot the Western Nebraska Economic Development group.

The group originally was established in 2015 and met for about three years before losing steam.

Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said she’s encouraging officials to attend what would be a forum to exchange ideas going forward.

“I think that’s really vital that communities share information on maybe something that they’re struggling with that maybe another community could help them out or they’ve experienced,” Lehl said. “

“There are several economic development resources out there for people to take advantage of, and I think that’s something that can be done on a regional level, such as business retention and expansion surveys,” she said.