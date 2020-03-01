New reading group allows kids to read to dogs

Libraries across Lincoln will be hosting 'Read to Dog' events allowing children to learn how to read and sound of words.

Sunday was the first day of it and local dog owner Katherine Zupancic said it's a great way for kids to learn how to read in a more comfortable environment.

"I'm encouraging children to come to the library," Zupancic said, "To practice their reading skills and to develop a love of reading."

Zupancic brought her therapy dog, Eleanor, who is 11-years-old and was rescued from the Houston flooding two years ago. "Eleanor is going to sit and listen to the child without any kind of judgment," Zupancic said.

One of the children to read to Eleanor Sunday was first-grader Vera Yarger. She said she reads to her cat every day and enjoyed doing this.

"She's cute and she listens a lot," Yarger said, "Except for the time when she sneezed."

Dog reading events will be held on several days of the week for the next month. Here's an entire list of all dates, times and locations of reading events:

- Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Avenue, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays, March 1 to April 5.

- Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S 14th Street, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 to April 9.

- Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Boulevard, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3 to April 7.

- Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior Street, 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3 to April 7.

- Gere Branch Library, 2400 S 56th Street, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4 to April 8.

-South Branch Library, 2675 South Street, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, March 1 to April 5.

- Walt Branch Library, 6701 S 14th St., 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturdays, February 29 to April 4.