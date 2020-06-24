New sculpture installed at UNL's alumni center

Some excitement on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus Wednesday morning. The Nebraska Alumni Association is putting the finishing touches on a refresh of its garden outside the Wick Alumni Center.

Crews used a crane to install a six foot bronze and stainless steel sculpture called "The Value of N" by Omaha artist Matthew Placzek. The renovation project opens up the plaza to R Street and includes new lighting, landscaping and seating around the illuminated six-foot sculpture. Wednesday's installation coincides with the June 24, 1874 founding of the Nebraska Alumni Association.

Shelley Zaborowski, the executive director of the Nebraska Alumni Association says, "We are just really excited to have more visitors and make this a very welcoming place for people on campus, and with the statue it will be infused with a little bit of Big Red spirit as well."

This sculpture is made possible by private donations. Placzek says it was a honor to make this sculpture and hopes it will be a landmark for the University. You can find the new "N" sculpture at the Wick Alumni Center at 16th and R Streets.