New social media campaign promotes safety in high school sports

The high school football season officially starts Thursday night meaning hundreds of kids across the state will be taking the field.

One group is keeping safety as their focus, and working with local schools to do the same.

For the second year the Nebraska State Athletic Trainers Association is using a social media campaign to promote safety. When area schools sign up for the campaign you'll see an athletic trainer sticker on the helmet.

Football may be one of the most popular sports, but it also leads all other sports in injuries according to the NSATA.

"I’ve seen dislocated hips, broken tib and fibs and concussions. You never know what you're going to have, so that's why it's so important to be prepared,” Drew Erks Athletic Trainer at Pius X.

Drew Erks has been the trainer at Pius for 8 years.

He says the campaign was created to educate and promote safety.

It focuses on 6 factors including emergency action plans, concussions and heat illnesses.

"There's been so much negative connotation with football. We want to help our teams focus on what's important especially with the fun and camaraderie," said Erks.

They're using a social media campaign that uses the hashtag #2019NSATASafetyInFootball. The schools participating will have a trainer on each sideline and provide education and information for parents, students and coaches throughout the season.

"You want all of your players to stay healthy, and that isn't always the case, but it's just nice to know that if something would happen you have somebody there that could treat them,” said Tim Aylward Athletic Director at Pius X.

Pius, Lincoln East, North Star, Waverly, Kearney and Grand Island are a few of the schools taking part in the state-wide initiative.

Last year there were 25 schools this year there are more than 40.

"More schools are seeing the benefit of having a trainer, and it just makes for a fun start to the season," said Erks.

The trainers hope this statewide effort will promote safety, and also bring a renewed interest in playing football and other sports.

