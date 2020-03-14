New social media partnership to benefit student athletes

College student athletes won't be seen on the court or field for the immediate feature, but you might start to notice them more active on social media.

UNL recently partnered with Opendorse.

The company is founded by former Nebraska athletes.

The goal is to help sports organizations and athlete’s social media programs increase the value of their name, image and likeness.

The partnership is still in the early stages.

Senator Megan Hunt, who is backing the Pay to Play bill, says this is the step in the right direction.

"Student athletes are natural entrepreneurs and so it makes a lot of sense to me that this is what we're seeing in Nebraska, and that Nebraska is going to be a leader on this nationwide,” said Sen. Megan Hunt.

The program will offer each student athlete a review of their social media, flag content that might have a negative impact and provide content calendars for posting.

