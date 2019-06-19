New summer outdoor food truck venue coming to Lincoln

This summer if you're looking for a place to unwind after work, there's a new outdoor venue coming to the capital city.

It's called "The Lot" and it's located on 8th and L St.

Every third Thursday of the month, there will be food trucks, live music, and other activities.

Raffle tickets will also be sold benefiting a charity. This month it will be Dream Factory which helps grant wishes to kids with chronic illness.

Events at The Lot are in partnership with Tour de Brew, a popular charity bike ride that takes place an hour before the even starts.

The first day is this Thursday from 5:30 to 10 pm.