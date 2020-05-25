New suspect being charged in 2017 stabbing death in Ogallala

After two years hoping to find a teen guilty of a stabbing death, the Keith County District Court has a new murder suspect.

Now 18-year old Amadeus Leroux was the only suspect in the stabbing death of John Fratis in Ogallala on March 28, 2017. Leroux was being tried as an adult after a witness claimed he was the person who stabbed Fratis several times.

And now that witness, is the new suspect.

In 2017, Larry Derrera of Ogallala told police he witnessed the stabbing, and he blamed Leroux. Now, after a review of evidence by a private investigator and retired FBI agent hired by the Keith County Attorney, the story is looking different.

This began when DNA evidence on the murder weapon came back with no trace of Leroux's DNA. There was, however, DNA from both the victim (Fratis) and Derrera. The two have a history of physical altercations, according to a Keith County Court Affidavit filed May 19th, 2020.

It is now claimed that Derrera and his girlfriend RayLynn Garcia were "engaged in a cover-up and fabrication of the truth," to pin the murder on the teenager.

Derrara makes his first appearance in court on Tuesday morning in Keith County. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder for the stabbing death of John Fratis in 2017.

It is believed that his girlfriend RayLynn Garcia was part of the cover-up, according to court documents.

Court documents also list each of the people in this case as related either through blood, marriage, or both.