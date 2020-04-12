Nicer week expected after cold Easter

After a forgettable Easter Sunday due to cold, windy, and snowy conditions as well as severe weather for parts of eastern Nebraska, the weather should improve as we head into early next week, though it will still be chilly.

Into Monday morning, skies are expected to clear out and winds will be decreasing, but it will be a very cold night with lows in the single digits, teens, and low 20s from west to east across the state. North winds should turn more to the northwest, blowing at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts falling down to around 30 to 35 MPH by Monday morning.

Monday should be mainly sunny to start the day, but cold. Afternoon temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions making it feel even colder.

Our next chance for moisture likely comes Thursday into Friday when a disturbance aloft moves through the area. Rain will be possible during the day, but could mix with some snow overnight into early on Friday.

Temperatures generally stay below average through the week with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and we likely don't see more seasonal temperatures arrive until next week when temperatures jump back into the mid 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cold and windy with clearing skies. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds gusting up to 60 MPH before turning to the northwest and decreasing to 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Northwest winds at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH possible. Wind chills in the teens, 20s, and lower 30s through the day.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. A few spotty showers possible. West winds up to 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s. Small chance for some snow showers late Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. 40% chance for rain showers during the day, possibly mixing with snow overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Small chance for some rain and snow showers early on Friday.