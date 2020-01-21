Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots coming to Omaha this summer

(Photo: Nickelback / Instagram)
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Nickelback is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the release of their No. 1 album "All the Right Reasons" on a summer tour with Stone Temple Pilots, and they're planning a stop in Omaha.

Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Thursday on LiveNation.com. Lawn tickets will be available for $25 for a limited time.

Stone Temple Pilots will be Nickelback's special guest at all tour appearances. Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown is also scheduled to appear at Nickelback's Omaha concert on Sunday, Aug. 9 at CHI Health Center; Switchfoot is scheduled to appear at the Kansas City concert Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Sprint Center.

The tour kicks off June 19 in Raleigh.

