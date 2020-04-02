Wedding venues & couples navigating uncertainty

The 10 person limit can be challenging to follow.

Now wedding vendors and couples are trying to figure out what they're going to do with wedding season kicking off.

The Rindour Room at the Apothecary Lofts in the Haymarket can seat 300 people but its going to sit empty for the foreseeable future.

"It's extremely stressful, very challenging," said Crystal Meister the facilities manager. "Not only for me but for all the bridal couples.

Meister manages three venues and their wedding season usually kicks off April 1st and goes through October.

"For this to happen now it's really tough," said Meister. "We've had every weekend from April 1st on was booked with at least one or more weddings."

Many couples are choosing to postpone their big day and she's had a few cancellations.

The Nebraska Wedding Day Magazine released a blog after surveying six vendors on what advice their giving, what penalties can couples face with cancellations and if they should be postponing or not.

"We just felt like it was important to address it and even though many people's plans are a little different," said Nichole Plugge with the magazine said. "If we can just be there to provide some resources and be of any help."

While plans may be fluid there is a time to finalize the big day.

"You can start thinking about changing things but everybody needs to have something set in stone at least four weeks out," said Plugge.

The vendors and couples don't know what the future holds these next few months but they're working through it together.

"Everybody is being so understanding and they realize this is a situation out of all of our control," said Meister.

There is a Facebook page for any vendors navigating these trying times.

FB Page: Four Weddings and a Virus- Nebraska