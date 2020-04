City of Lincoln health officials said nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lancaster County, bringing the total to 84.

The new cases involve five women and four men ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s. All cases are being investigated.

Lancaster County has reported one death, 2,265 negative tests and 84 positives with 15 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

There are now 1,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 29 deaths.