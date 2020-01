Police said no one was hurt after a rollover crash in Lincoln on Thursday morning.

Lincoln Police were called to the intersection of 54th and R Streets shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, a man driving a Buick Enclave hit an unoccupied parked car.

The impact caused the Enclave to flip onto its side.

Police said the man was not hurt and refused medical attention at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.