No plans to move Nebraska's Primary election, encouraging mail-in ballots

State and local officials say as of now, there are no plans to change Nebraska's primary election from May 12th.

The Secretary of State's Office says polling places will be open, though they are encouraging people to request a mail-in ballot.

Dave Shively, Lancaster County's Election Commissioner, said they're mailing an absentee application to all voters in the county.

"If voters are uncomfortable going to their polling location, they can return that card to use and we will mail them a ballot," Shively said in an email.

The application will be mailed out sometime in the next ten days.