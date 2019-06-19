No sign of Aubrey Trail in court amidst long day of delays

The first degree murder trial of Aubrey Trail is expected to resume Thursday at 9 a.m., following a long day of delays Wednesday.

Witness testimony was supposed to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. but Trail did not appear in court for unknown reasons.

The judge said the courthouse was experiencing air conditioning and elevator problems throughout the morning but the elevators were later fixed. The judge said the reason for the delay didn't have anything to do with the day's proceedings. The judge excused the jury and asked them to return at 1 p.m.

Less than thirty minutes after the trial was expected to resume, the judge sent the jury into recess again and said she was considering sequestering the jury and/or pulling the plug on expanded media coverage.

Just before 2 p.m. the judge adjourned court for the day and said it will resume Thursday.