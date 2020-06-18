Lancaster County Sheriff's Office discusses use of force in policing

With nationwide outrage at the in-custody death of George Floyd and police brutality in general, 10/11 NOW sat down with Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputies to discuss their take on the situation.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan had one request for the community.

"This is a great community," Duncan said. "Look at what's happening locally.

Duncan said they too are horrified and sickened by the actions of Derek Chauvin who took Floyd's life.

"Nobody despises bad cops more than good cops," he said.

He said it was clear as soon as he watched the video that Chauvin's actions were wrong. Duncan said their training specifically tells them to never put their body weight on someone's neck the way Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's.

But Duncan also said the police here shouldn't be punished for Chauvin's actions.

"We have a really good track record," he said. "We as a whole have a very good track record of treating people fairly. We're not perfect but I think our track record is really good."

Over the last 30 years, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has used deadly force four times, resulting in two deaths. Three of those four incidents involved the suspect pointing a gun at a deputy. The fourth involved the suspect ramming a deputy's vehicle with his own. Three of those cases involved a white man, one of them involved a black man, who survived. All four were determined to be justified.

"But none of us want that," Deputy Nick Heitman said. "No law enforcement officer in our agency is looking for a fight. Our first thought process is honestly the preservation of human life on both sides.

LSO policy allows deputies to use deadly force under the following circumstances:

1. To protect the deputy or others from what is reasonably believed to be a threat of death or serious bodily injury.

2. To prevent the escape of a fleeing subject who the deputy has probable cause to believe has committed or intends to commit, a felony involving the infliction of serious bodily injury or death; and the subject's escape would pose an imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury to the deputy or others if the subject is not immediately apprehended.

In those circumstances, the deputy would have to warn the suspect that they were going to use deadly force unless that would jeopardize the safety of the deputy or others.

Heitman said he can't even put into words how seriously the duty of carrying a lethal weapon is taken by deputies.

"That is one of the most highly stressed aspects of our job," he said. "We as an agency have a group of people that took this position to help people, nobody got into this position to go out and hurt people.

Heitman said non-deadly use of force is also taken just as seriously.

They used non-deadly force an average of 20 times a year. Duncan said out of 10,000 calls for service, 500 are high-risk arrest warrants.

"Use of force is a tool," Heitman said. "But it's nothing more than that. We are tasked with enforcing laws, if we don't do that there's lawlessness."

Before using force, Heitman said they try and de-escalate the situation.

"The best de-escalator we have is talking to people," he said. "Listening to what they have to say, explaining our point of view and trying to reason with them."

If that's not successful, Heitman said deputies are trained on various uses of force; soft empty hand control, hard empty hand control, use of OC a type of pepper spray, tasers and lateral vascular neck restraint.

Heitman said that neck restraint is not the same as the neck hold that killed Floyd.

"Whatever technique we use, we use to gain compliance and once you get that compliance, you release that technique," Heitman said.

He said the level of force has to match the level of restraint. If a suspect is trying to get away, but not trying to harm the officer then they'll use a low level of force needed to place the person into custody. If the suspect is trying to injure the officer, they use more force to attempt to get them into custody quickly before the suspect or the deputy get hurt.

"Most of the time it ends up with the person and the deputy grappling on the ground, and everyone comes away with very minor injuries, but it's not always pretty," Heitman said.

10/11 NOW asked what would happen if they didn't use any force. Heitman said if that was the case people could choose whether or not to comply with laws.

"There's no way I can see you violate a law and walk away," he said.

But with all of that in mind, they said the last thing they want to do is hurt somebody.

"Preserving human life is our number one value," Duncan said. "There's not one thing our employees think about or worry about more than preserving human life."

After every use of force, a report is filed by the officer involved and is reviewed by multiple members of the Sheriff's Office.

Duncan said in the last five years the department has received four use of force complaints. In three of those cases, the deputies were exonerated and the fourth complaint was unfounded.

Duncan said if there was a deputy who was using force inappropriately or racially profiling citizens, it would not be tolerated.

"We go above and beyond to screen out people who are not suitable for this profession or for the standards of this department, Duncan said.

Duncan said applicants go through in-depth background checks, written testing, interviews, psychological assessments and a polygraph test. They also review their background with other law enforcement agencies to verify they weren't fired due to a use-of-force or a racial profiling issue. Then, before a deputy is put in uniform, they're trained on implicit bias and unbiased policing.

"Bottom line is we all have biases and we need to acknowledge that and recognize that and we need to look at how we can make sure that doesn't impact our decisions as law enforcement officers," Duncan said.

He said he understands the outrage the community is feeling right now, and told 10/11 NOW he agrees that Black Lives Matter.

"I get that I will never understand what goes through the mind of an African American male when a police officer pulls up behind him," Duncan said. "But some of the things I'm seeing across the country like what happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd, that sickens me."

He said the vast majority of police officers feel the same way, and are in this profession for the right reasons.

"Most agencies, and our Sheriff's Office are made up a group of exceptional men and women who are humanitarians, who care about their community, who just want to help people," Duncan said.

Both deputies said there is always room for them to grow and they want to earn the trust of all community members, and they'd welcome the opportunity to sit down and talk with every member of the Lancaster County community.

"But I can't fix the social injustices in Minneapolis, or wherever," Heitman said. "I'm angered by them but I can't fix them alone. We as a group can, to divide ourselves does no good to anyone.

