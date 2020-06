Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of a fire early Friday morning.

Crews were called out at 1:41 a.m. to a home on Madalyn Road near Stephanie Lane. That's northwest of 56th and Pine Lake.

LFR said there was light smoke in the garage and found a fire in the basement but were able to quickly put it out.

Everyone in the home and their pets made it out safely.

Firefighters are working to determine the amount of damage done by the fire.