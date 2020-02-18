Cause of St. Paul house fire believed to be electrical

A home is believed to be a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning in St. Paul, according to police.

St. Paul Police officer Matt Costello told our reporter on scene the call came in around 12:30 a.m. for a structure fire near 7th and Custer.

St. Paul Fire Chief Mike Becker said the automatic mutual aid was activated when they received the call of a structure fire. The first firefighters were on scene within five minutes. Within 20 minutes, there were 60 people from five different fire crews on scene to help fight the fire. They arrived to flames coming out from the front door of the home. It took crews about an hour and a half to control it.

Crews were be monitoring the home throughout the day for hot spots.

A family was able to escape uninjured. The Red Cross was called out to assist the family. It's too soon to know how people in the community can help this family out.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called out to investigate. A determination will be later in the day, though the fire chief said he believes it will be ruled electrical.

CORRECTION

Local4 first reported that it took fire crews about 20 minutes to respond to the fire. The St. Paul Fire Chief said the first crews were on scene within five minutes and it took about an hour and a half to get the fire controlled.