NOMAD WAX Co. wins 2019 Battle of the Pop-Up

Melissa Mroczek, a 32-year resident of Elkhorn and founder of NOMAD WAX Co., is the winner of Gateway Mall’s 2019 Battle of the Pop-Up. As part of her prize package, Melissa will receive four month free retail space at the mall.

Having sold her luxury, scented products only through NOMAD’s website and at craft fairs, festivals, and other pop-ups, NOMAD will be introduced to a new array of customers at Melissa’s first brick-and-mortar store, opening on Friday, July 5.

“Though I have had the business concept in my soul for years, NOMAD WAX Co. is a fairly new brand and this is a huge opportunity to share our approach to creating meaningful experiences in everyday moments with the Lincoln community,” said Mroczek. “We are thrilled to partner with the team at Gateway for some unique and fun experience events at our shop this summer and fall. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity!”

NOMAD WAX Co. crafts luxury, scented products for today’s modern lifestyles including candles, room/linen/body spray, reed diffusers, wax melts, and Epsom bath salts. The candles are 100% midwestern-grown soy wax, with cotton and paper wicks and pure essential oils so customers “can feel good about buying and using a product that envelopes their home in fragrance,” Mroczek explained. Candle customers often save the candle ‘vessel’ for a refill on any product to get $3.00 off the next purchase of any NOMAD product.

NOMAD WAX Co.As part of their grand opening at Gateway Mall, NOMAD will introduce several new products including citronella-blend patio candles (ideal for summer); mix-and-match stacking candle tins, and new scented Epsom salts.

NOMAD’s 11 scents range from Citron + Lavender and Gin blossom to Acapulco and White Sands. Choose from any of the scents for wax melts, candles, room sprays, or reed diffusers. Mroczek finds that her candles are used for birthdays, holidays, weddings, hostess or housewarming gifts and are ideal for company or custom gift giving.

In addition to four months of free rent, Mroczek receives the use of existing mall or store fixtures, free utilities, and a $500 merchandising package that includes interior signage, table-printed displays, and graphic design services.

“Our previous winners all had terrific ideas that were well received by the community,” said Becky Sidles, marketing director at Gateway Mall. “We’re excited to welcome NOMAD WAX Co. and to help Melissa reach new customers throughout Lincoln.”

