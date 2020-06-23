Non-profit helps connect seniors with their loved ones

Local seniors will now be able to connect with their loved ones, thanks to a donation from the Dreamweaver Foundation.

On Tuesday the non-profit organization out of Omaha delivered 30 Facebook portals to Sumner Place. Here's how it works, if a senior wants to contact a family member via video chat, as long as they have a Facebook, they just have to ask the portal to call their family member, and their picture will pop up.

The director of Dreamweaver says they thought it would be a great way to help seniors through this tough time, not being able to have visitors.

"With everything that is going on, we knew that we wanted to serve seniors in a different way and we thought after meeting with our board of directors and thinking how we could do that, we thought maybe being able to connect seniors virtually with their loved ones,” said Cheri Mastny.

She says social isolation is something we're all experiencing, and seniors experience that all of the time. Adding they're happy they can at least connect family virtually.