North 33rd Street closure begins Monday

Northbound North 33rd Street from Vine to Apple streets will be closed for water main replacement beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. The street is expected to reopen Friday, August 30. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.