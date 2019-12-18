North Lincoln phone store robbed at gunpoint

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Lincoln Police are looking for a man who robbed a Sprint store in north Lincoln.
Police said the robbery happened around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Sprint Store at 27th and King Lane, just south of Superior Street.
According to police, the man went inside the store, showed a handgun, and demanded cash.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police have not released a description of the suspect or an surveillance images.
If you have any information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.