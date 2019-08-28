North Platte Community College gets new learning center

The North Platte Community College officially broke out not the giant scissors but several small pair. The college hosted a ribbon-cutting earlier today on south campus for the Learning Commons.

Taking about four years to plan and design, the commons is a new support system for students, including a library, tutoring services and testing rooms. Construction started in May and everything was officially moved in a little over a week ago.

Area Director of Learning Centers Bobbi Muehlenkamp said the center has been well-received.

"The reaction from returning students has been great, just to walk in and see their faces light up," Muehlenkamp said.

The Learning Commons opens every weekday at 7:30 a.m.