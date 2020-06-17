North Platte Man Arrested After Hit and Run in Frontier County

50-year old Dewaine Nichols of North Platte is in the Frontier County Jail after hitting a woman with his vehicle and leaving the scene Tuesday evening.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday NSP received the report of a car-pedestrian crash near Red Willow Reservoir on Highway 83.

A woman reported that she was involved in a road rage incident lasting for several miles. She stated that her vehicle and the other vehicle stopped near the reservoir and she had exited her vehicle to confront the other driver. As another vehicle arrived, which was driven by the boyfriend of the woman, the suspect vehicle, a Ford F-150, accelerated, struck the woman, and drove away.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and her boyfriend followed the F-150 as it fled the scene, but eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Law enforcement officers located Nichols at approximately 9:30 p.m. not far from the location of the initial incident. NSP said Nichols was contacted and taken into custody without incident.

Nichols was medically cleared and lodged in Frontier County Jail for assault and attempted motor vehicle homicide, as well as an active warrant from Lincoln County.

Agencies involved include the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Hayes County Sheriff’s Office, and Frontier County Sheriff’s Office.