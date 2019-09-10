North Platte Police look for suspect who painted racial slur

North Platte Police are looking for the person who spray painted a racial slur on a white fence in the city. The words on the fence says "Go Back, Go Home" and then the N-word.

Lincoln County Crime Stoppers posted the picture on Facebook, and they are looking for public tips in the case. Crimestoppers says the graffiti was written on the fence last week after a local person was approached by a man who claimed to be working for immigration and customs enforcement.

The North Platte person became suspicious and called police. Police think the person spray painted the racial slurs on the evening of September 5th or overnight September 6th.

If you have any information call local police, 308-534-8400 or 1-800-933-TIPS.