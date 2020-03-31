North Platte family grateful mom could be with dad

Frank Naranjo, 92, of North Platte died Monday, the third person in Nebraska to die in a fight against the virus that has shut down much of the state, and the world.

A North Platte family is grateful for support and love from the community. Their loved one died from complications from COVID-19 on Sunday. A second family member is recovering in the hospital. (SOURCE: Melanie Standiford News 2).

But Frank was not alone. He was with Bertha, the love of his life and the woman he has been married to for nearly 73 years. Bertha is 89-years old. Both Frank and Bertha Naranjo were admitted to the hospital just hours before. Both tested positive for COVID-19.

Michelle Naranjo is one of seven children of Frank and Bertha, and she is grateful for the prayers and support of the community. She told News 2 that her mom and dad were allowed to share a room at the hospital. She and her family are grateful. She said when Frank died, "his loving wife of 72 years old was by his side, and they were still holding hands."

She adds that mom, Bertha is "feeling good and getting stronger each day."

The Naranjo's are a large family, with Frank and Bertha having seven children and 56 grandchildren.

KNOP-TV extends our deepest condolences to this family.

The third death related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Monday. The person was a Lincoln County resident in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts are with the family,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS. “We know certain people are at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.”

People in these higher-risk groups should:

Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds as much as possible.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.