North Platte man arrested for child enticement

A North Platte man is arrested after he is accused of arranging to have sex with a 15-year old girl.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 30-year-old Joshua Malsbury used social media to arrange to meet and have sex with a 15-year old girl in Ogallala. The communications were with a NSP investigator posing as the girl.

On Wednesday Malsbury was arrested on suspicion of enticement of electronic communication device after he arrived in Ogallala for the meeting.

The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted by the Ogallala Police Department in the operation.

NSP says parents should talk to children on a regular basis about online activity and the dangers that can come with this type of activity