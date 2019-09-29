Tortured pet's family has medical bills covered by community, reward nears $5000

Update:

Because of the generosity of so many, all Kovu’s medical care has been paid. In addition to that, the reward for the arrest and prosecution of the people that ultimately killed Kovu has reached $4,600.

If people still wish to donate to the reward or for a special “Kovu’s Fund” that will be used to help in other extreme situations, people may do so. Donations can be sent to Paws-itive Partners, Post Office Box 1145, North Platte, NE 69103.

A family dog disappeared from his home a block west of Jeffers Street on September 18, only to be found on September 20th, two miles from his home, burned in what is an apparent torture by one or more persons. Police and Paws-itive Partners need your help!

Here in North Platte, one family saying goodbye to Kovu, their family pet. Kovu was a boxer pit mix, and he died Thursday afternoon after succumbing to injuries inflicted by an apparent torture situation.

North Platte Police have investigated the dog's disappearance from his yard a block west of Jeffers Street in North Platte as a crime. However, they have no leads. They have looked at security footage, but still do not know how Kovu left his yard. Sergeant Jeff Foote saying the department does not know if he left on his own, or if he was taken from his yard. According to Sergeant Foote, the dog was not on a leash or in a fenced yard.

Kovu was found with severe burn injuries which have been determined to have been intentionally inflicted by a person or persons. North Platte Animal Control, North Platte Police Department, and Westfield Small Animal Clinic saying they believe someone used a fire accelerant to coat the dog before setting him on fire.

NPPD has investigated this as a crime, with no leads, but Sergeant Foote saying, "There is always hope that someone may have seen something that might fill in the blanks."

Now through Paws-itive Partners and NPPD they are asking for help in solving this apparent crime. They are asking people to check security cameras or come forward if anyone knows anything at all.

Paws-itive Partners is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution. The reward was matched by Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue on Friday afternoon, bringing the amount to $1,000.

If you know anything about Kovu's last days, please call Paws-itive Partners at 308-530-1516 or to Sergeant Jeff Foote at 308-535-6789.

Paws-itive Partners is also accepting donations to help with Kovu’s medical expenses incurred by the family.

To donate, donors can be sent to designated to Kovu’s care at Paws-itive Partners at PO Box 1145, North Platte, NE 69103.

Sergeant Foote says the NPPD is concerned about the welfare of pets in the community. He says it is important to make sure our animals are either under supervision, in a fenced-in yard or on a leash for their own safety.