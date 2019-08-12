North Platte public schools enact teacher mentor program

The North Platte Public School District is enacting a new teacher mentoring program.

For two years under this program, new district hires will be partnered with experienced staff members. Each will meet on a monthly basis outside of school in order to gain a better grasp on how the district functions. New hires with more than three years of teaching experience will only participate in the program for one year. Human Resource Director Kevin Mills said this plan is partly designed to retain and support staff members.

"[It's our goal] to really drill down into the things about the district, about the school, policies, procedures, protocols, expectations," Mills said.

The superintendent has signed off on the project and it is now underway.