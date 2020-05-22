Northeast Lincoln Kwik Shop temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Kwik Shop at 1st and Cornhusker closed for industrial cleaning after employee tests positive for the coronavirus. (Source: Stephen P. Riegel)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 1:32 PM, May 22, 2020
View Map

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Kwik Shop is temporarily closed for cleaning after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kwik Shop located at 2330 North 1st Street, just northeast of 1st and Cornhusker Highway, closed Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store plans to re-open in the next week.

"We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time," a Kwik Shop representative said in a statement.

They added they are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials.

All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines.

"We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support."

Kwik Shop at 1st and Cornhusker closed for industrial cleaning after employee tests positive for the coronavirus. (Source: Stephen P. Riegel)
Kwik Shop at 1st and Cornhusker closed for industrial cleaning after employee tests positive for the coronavirus. (Source: Stephen P. Riegel)
Kwik Shop at 1st and Cornhusker closed for industrial cleaning after employee tests positive for the coronavirus. (Source: Stephen P. Riegel)
 