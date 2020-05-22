Northeast Lincoln Kwik Shop temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Lincoln Kwik Shop is temporarily closed for cleaning after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kwik Shop located at 2330 North 1st Street, just northeast of 1st and Cornhusker Highway, closed Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store plans to re-open in the next week.

"We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time," a Kwik Shop representative said in a statement.

They added they are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials.

All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines.

"We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support."

