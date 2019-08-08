Grand Island Northwest football team trades practice for community service

The Northwest High School football teams skipped practice on Wednesday to give back to their community. The players spent the evening helping their Grand Island neighbors remove trees and other debris from the storm.

Northwest High School football players post with their coach next to tree debris they helped clear from a neighbor's yard. (Credit:Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)

The team broke up into eight groups and split up around town to help as many people as possible. They say it's the least they can do to give back for the community support they get all year.

"Well we got to give back," Head Coach Kevin Stein said. "Think about all the ways that the community supports our school, supports our football, our volleyball, our basketball and whatnot. As educators we have to teach kids that it's important to give back so they know we appreciate them."

Coach Stein said he got the idea when he noticed how much help he needed at his house and figured other people probably needed help as well.

