Northwest Lancaster County road opens up after it was destroyed by 2019 floods

Lancaster County engineers are taking advantage of the dry weather and slower traffic and getting a lot of work done around the county.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman and Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum remove a barricade blocking off once-closed NW 84th street.

Including opening a section of NW 84th Street that's been damaged ever since the floods of 2019 hit.

"The pipe about a half a mile north of there failed during the flooding and along with that the road failed," Pam Dingman, Lancaster County Engineer said.

Marge Griess, whose lived on the road for 40 years, said while the road wasn't impassable, it wasn't pretty.

"It was a mess, the water just comes down the hill and up to the south and makes a mess," Griess said. "It just tore everything up."

But Friday afternoon, Dingman and Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum got to pick up the "road closed" barriers and move them away.

"I've been on the Lancaster County Commission for about a year and this has been a goal this entire time," Yoakum said. "It's exciting to pick up the barricades and see the first couple of cars drive by."

It wasn't an easy process, Dingman said.

After the flooding hit, there was a shortage of pipe and asphalt, meaning the county couldn't get the supplies they needed to fix the road, so they had to turn it into gravel temporarily.

"Whenever we have to turn a pavement road into gravel and drop down the speed limit to accommodate that surface change, it's not a good day," Dingman said.

But once they were able to get the supplies needed, Dingman said they were able to bid the project out to Bauer Underground and get the job done in less time and less money than expected, The project cost $318,000, and was $80,000 under budget.

The lack of traffic has helped facilitate this work, and construction projects across the county, Dingman said.

"My friends have sent me a meme saying 'get all the construction work done while we're inside for the pandemic,' they thought it was funny and I thought it was a little funny," Dingman said. "But the reality is we've gotten a heck of a lot done this April and May so far."

Dingman said they finished repaving roads near Malcolm and Raymond recently too, and have a long list of projects on their to-do list.

First on that list is North 14th street north of Lincoln to th Lancaster County line. Dingman said there are five bad bridges in three miles, and three will be reconstructed this summer.

"Our goal is to get that corridor stable," Dingman said.

But Friday, Dingman, Yoakum and Bauer Underground didn't worry about what's coming next.

They celebrated, waving at the first drivers on the new section of road, and talking with them about the impact this will have.

"The second driver that came by said he had to drive miles around this area on gravel roads to get to his home," Yoakum said. "Think of the time we're saving him, the gas that's being saved."

Griess said it's a cause worth celebrating.

"It's going to be wonderful," Griess said. "Because the other one was so bumpy and broke up, this here is perfect."