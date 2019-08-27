LPD readies underage drinking enforcement project

The Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will be conducting an underage drinking and party enforcement project to coincide with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season.

The goal of this project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.

Additional officers will be patrolling in and around Memorial Stadium during home football games.

Funding will be provided by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Project dates:

August 31st – UNL vs. South Alabama

September 14th - UNL vs. Northern Illinois

September 28th – UNL vs. Ohio State

