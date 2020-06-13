Not One More Life march gathers hundreds

Protests are continuing in the Capitol City this weekend. Hundreds gathered for peaceful protests and marches. There was music, prayer and worship, a moment of silence and dancing along with the marching.

Featured speakers included Heisman winner Eric Crouch and UNL's Ron Brown. Former Husker football player Kieron Williams help lead the NOT ONE MORE LIFE march.

The death of George Floyd was May 25th, but Williams says it's important to keep marching even weeks after it.

"We can't march forever, so we're going to march until we can't anymore," said Kieron Williams. "We're going to march until these policies get changed, and once those policies get changed we'll march about something else because there's a lot that needs to be changed."

Williams says the NOT ONE MORE LIFE march is going to be an annual event. He says his team is working with the city to develop apps to help with policy change.