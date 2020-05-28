Notification on Pulsepoint app helps Lincoln man save a woman's life

Two minutes of CPR can be the difference between life and death for someone in cardiac arrest.

"It's that gap, that magic two to three minutes, can you do CPR for two to three minutes," Kenny Miller said. "I can do that."

On May 15, 2020 at 1:30 in the morning, Miller did that.

A 50-year-old Lincoln woman is alive because of it.

"I was sound asleep and my phone goes 'bing!' I jumped out of bed because I hadn't heard that sound before," Miller said. "I tripped over the dog and looked around and I could see the phone was on and the Pulsepoint app was opened up and it said CPR needed and gave the address. It was my address."

Miller was staying in a hotel and ten doors down the hall was an unconscious woman.

"She had no heartbeat, she was not breathing," Miller said. "Honestly, I thought she got the checkered flag."

But Miller, who is CPR certified, said he wasn't going to stand there and do nothing, so he started CPR.

Miller said he tilted her head back to open her airway and found the center of her chest. He started doing compressions singing "staying alive, staying alive," by the Bee Gees.

"About two minutes later the first policeman arrived," Miller said. "He came in and got down beside me and checked her neck for a pulse. There wasn't one so I went a little further and he checked again and she was breathing. I smiled, I was very happy, I just smiled," Miller said.

Lincoln police said the woman is doing well today.

Miller, who didn't know her and who will probably never see her again said he's glad she has a second chance at life.

"Our paths cross that night at 1:30 in the morning and went on," Miller said. "I did what I was supposed to do and what I was trained to do and most importantly, what you can do too."

He said, anyone can do what he did, and everyone should be prepared.

"If it's the choice between leaving them to die or having something happen, please please learn how to do this," Miller said.

Larry Huisman, the dispatcher who took this call said he's confident Miller's actions saved that woman's life.

Nancy Crist, public information officer for Lincoln Fire and Rescue said it's that early intervention that makes the biggest difference.

"The whole idea is that the faster and sooner we can get somebody on that chest doing hands only CPR," Crist said. "The whole idea is to prime that pump, keep that pump primed until first responders get there and that's going to save lives and it has."

So she, Huisman and Miller encourage everyone to download the Pulsepoint app and turn on the notification for CPR.

"It's an app that's saving people's lives," Crist said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue now teach hands-only CPR, so there's less hesitations for people to jump in and help.

"You can make a difference, if you're within a quarter of a mile of someone you can be there in seconds of them collapsing and get those compressions started, that's huge."

It's a huge thing that Miller did.

There's a woman who is walking this earth because of it.

Though he says, he really played a small role in her survival.

"It wasn't my decision to give her life," Miller said. "It was the good Lord's, he just used my hands."