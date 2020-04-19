Number of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln now 75

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln today, bringing the total number of cases to 75. One case is a child who lives in the same household as a person with COVID-19. The other case, a woman in her 80s, is under investigation.

LLCHD continues to investigate five cases that were reported Saturday. The number of cases determined to be community acquired remains at 45.

LLCHD is now monitoring 60 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 2,113 negative tests and 75 positives with 11 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 1,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 29 deaths.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.

If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.