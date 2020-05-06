Number of COVID-19 cases rises in WCDHD, Thomas County reports first case

Up until Wednesday, the West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) had confirmed COVID-19 cases in only Lincoln County. As of Wednesday, the count is up to 38 total, with a first case out of Thomas County.

Of the new cases, four are men, and one is a women. The ages of the men are: under 18, 30's, 40's and 60's. The woman is in her 50's.

All of the new cases are self-isolating at home, as are each of the others who are not yet considered "recovered," per the CDC guidelines for being "allowed out of quarantine."

Brandi Lemon with the WCDHD said the health department will be on Husker Radio AM and FM on Friday around 8 am to share information about COVID-19 to the radio station's listeners.

Questions about the Directed Health Measure and re-openings can be directed to Heidi Wheeler by e-mailing wheelerh@wcdhd.org.

